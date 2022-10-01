Naresh Patel holds several meetings in Surat

Patidar community leader and Chairman of the Khodaldham Trust, Naresh Patel, made a surprise visit to Surat Friday night. He held private meetings with several Patidar community leaders during the visit.

He met Kadva Patidar community leaders and industrialists to seek support for developing a bridge with Leuva Patidar, sources said. He also visited the Umiya Mata Temple.

He also visited the Khodal Dham Navratri Mahotsav in Surat. He was welcomed by several industrialists, community leaders, social workers and others at the Navratri ground. Later, he went to Yogi Chowk where he attended another Navratri event.

Later, Naresh Patel held a meeting with Patidar youths and appealed to them to unite and work together for the community. On Saturday morning, Patel left Surat for Rajkot.

“It was a surprise visit to Surat. He met several industry leaders from both Leuva and Kadva communities. He appealed to them to do work for the growth and development of the community,” said PAAS covenor Dharmik Malaviya.