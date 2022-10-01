scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Naresh Patel holds several meetings in Surat

He met Kadva Patidar community leaders and industrialists to seek support for developing a bridge with Leuva Patidar, sources said.

On Saturday morning, Patel left Surat for Rajkot. (File Photo)

Patidar community leader and Chairman of the Khodaldham Trust, Naresh Patel, made a surprise visit to Surat Friday night. He held private meetings with several Patidar community leaders during the visit.

He met Kadva Patidar community leaders and industrialists to seek support for developing a bridge with Leuva Patidar, sources said. He also visited the Umiya Mata Temple.

He also visited the Khodal Dham Navratri Mahotsav in Surat. He was welcomed by several industrialists, community leaders, social workers and others at the Navratri ground. Later, he went to Yogi Chowk where he attended another Navratri event.

Later, Naresh Patel held a meeting with Patidar youths and appealed to them to unite and work together for the community. On Saturday morning, Patel left Surat for Rajkot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

“It was a surprise visit to Surat. He met several industry leaders from both Leuva and Kadva communities. He appealed to them to do work for the growth and development of the community,” said PAAS covenor Dharmik Malaviya.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 11:57:26 pm
Next Story

Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De of Uttaran fame

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement