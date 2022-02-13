Muslim girl from Valsad tops Bhagvad Gita quiz

A Class 7 student of Valsad district, from Muslim community, topped the all-India quiz competition on Bhagvad Gita, held by Edutor mobile application, as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav last week. The girl, Khushbu Khan, 14, studies in Uttar Buniyadi Girls School (Gujarati medium) in Umargam town in Valsad district.

The school principal Maltiben Ahire said, “Around 20 students from our school participated in the online quiz competition of Bhagvad Gita… Khushbu gave correct answers of around 428 questions and topped in the country…”

She added, “We have also got an intimation from the state education department that Education Minister Jitu Vaghani will felicitate her in a program soon.”

Talking to the Sunday Express Khushbu Khan said, “I think that my memory power is good compared to other students. I know that Bhagavad Gita is holy book of Hindus, but I learned many things related to humanity, while reading it…”

Khushbu, who wants to become a doctor, lives with her father, mother and two siblings at a rented premise comprising one room and a kitchen. “I am proud of my daughter… She likes to know more about history and science.” said Khushbu’s father Mehbub Khan, who works at a private factory in Umargam GIDC .

On Thursday, state BJP president C R Paatil, felicitated Khusbu in Surat inpresence of Gujarat state BJP minority wing president Dr Mohsin Lokhandwala accompanied by Valsad BJP minority president Farukbhai Penwala.

Penwala said, “The girl’s family is poor and we have planned to help them financially for her higher education. Through donors, we are planning to make a fixed deposit in her name.”