Murder convict throws stone on judge at Navsari court

A murder convict who was undergoing trial in another case of attempt to murder threw a stone on the judge at the Navsari district court Friday afternoon. Around two years ago, the accused had hurled a slipper on a judge in the same court.

Following the incident, three police officials who escorted the prisoner from Surat jail to Navsari court were suspended for negligence in duty.

According to police, the accused Dharmesh Rathod (40), who was lodged in the Surat central jail at Lajpore, was produced before the third additional district woman judge AR Desai in Navsari district, Friday afternoon.

The hearing was in a 2019 case lodged under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by means of dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, before the hearing started, the accused took out a stone from his pocket and threw it on the woman judge.

The stone missed the judge and hit the wall. Police personnel immediately caught hold of Rathod and took him to the ground floor.

Members of the Navsari District Bar Association condemned the incident saying that police should take extra care while producing prisoners in the courtroom.

Talking to The Indian Express, leading criminal lawyer of Navsari, Pratap Mahida, said, “The accused is a habitual offender… two years ago, he hurled a slipper on justice AM Shaikh at the Navsari district court during the proceedings in the same case. Police should take extra care with such prisoners… We condemn such incidents and demand strict monitoring by police.”

Later in the evening, Navsari district superintendent of police Rushikesh Upadhyay suspended three personnel of Navsari police headquarters — assistant sub-inspector Ravindra Tandel, Lok Rakshak Pankit Patel and constable Rajesh Patel.

Talking to The Indian Express, Dharmesh Rathod’s lawyer, Pankaj Gohil said, “We don’t know what happened to him… The trial had just begun when Rathod took out a stone from his pocket and threw it on the judge.”

The process to register an offence against Rathod was on, said Navsari town police inspector KR Chaudhary, adding that bench clerk Nitaben Panchal will be the complainant.