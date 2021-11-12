Gujarat: Local BJP leader, wife and aide killed in road accident in Valsad district

Umargam Nagar Palika elected BJP member Mukesh Dhodi (45), his wife Kalpana Dhodi (40), and their aide Hiten Halpati (27), died in a car accident in Valsad district on Friday morning. The tempo they were in was hit by a speeding tanker, which later hit a luxury bus on national highway No 48 near Bhilad check post.

At least 10 passengers in the bus were injured in the accident, and were admitted to Valsad Civil Hospital.

The Bhilad police said Dhodi, who runs an orchestra, was returning to his home in Kanadu village in Umargam Taluka with his orchestra team members in a tempo (DL-09B-9346). The tempo had some mechanical faults as a result of which five members of the troupe had pushed the vehicle to a safer place on the first track. Dhodi and his wife Kalpana were seated in the driver’s cabin.

A speeding tanker (MH-04-2254), returning from Mumbai to Vapi, hit the tempo and then the luxury bus (GJ-16AV-838).

The tempo driver left the vehicle at the spot and fled. Several passersby gathered at the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The Bhilad police also reached the spot after learning about the incident and helped the injured reach the hospital.

Several BJP leaders and workers from Umargam and Valsad also reached the spot after learning about the incident.

Dhodi, Kalpana and Halpati died on the spot.

Bhilad police inspector B H Rathod said, “We have registered an accidental death complaint, as three people died on the spot and 10 others were injured. The deceased include Umargam taluka panchayat elected BJP member Mukesh Dodhi. We are trying to identify the tempo driver who fled.”