Mother, son held over seizure of mephedrone drug worth Rs. 1.67 crore

Surat Crime Branch officials Wednesday arrested a mother and son from Mumbai for their alleged involvement in seizure of mephedrone drug worth Rs. 1.67 crore.

According to officials, personnel of Saroli police station in Surat were under night patrolling when they had caught a youth under suspicion and seized mephedrone drug worth Rs. 1.67 crore from his bag.

The accused was identified as Afzal Saiyed (31), a resident of Pratapnagar in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

He was arrested under the relevant sections of NDPS Act and During his police remand period, Afzal disclosed that he had brought MD from a person named Bablu, a resident of Nalasopara area in Mumbai.

The crime branch officials Wednesday reached Mumbai at Nalasopara area and picked up Bablu alias Safatkhan Pathan (22). During his interrogation, he confessed to have got the drug from his mother Kaushar Shaikh (50). Police also picked up his mother and returned to Surat Wednesday. The duo was arrested and produced before Surat district court Thursday morning. The court remanded Bablu in Surat crime branch custody till October 8 and his mother till October 15.