Modi surname remark: Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court to record statements in defamation case

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate A N Dave’s court in Surat on Friday afternoon to record his statements in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname remark”.

Rahul was asked to appear before the court after two new witnesses added to the case made their deposition before the court.

In his 45-minute appearance. Rahul responded to around 18 questions, the last one being whether he had anything specific to say. Rahul said that a “false case was made out against him” and that he had clarified it earlier, sources said.

Prosecution lawyer B V Rathod submitted an application to record the testimony of one more witness in court which has been kept for Saturday.

The case, filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, pertains to Rahul’s alleged remarks at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

During the rally, Rahul had allegedly said, “Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi?”

Modi, who is now a state Cabinet Minister, was also present in court.

Senior Congress leaders including former union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, former PCC chief Arjun Modhvadiya, Surat Congress leaders Kadir Pirzada and party’s city president Babubhai Rayka, were also present.

Gandhi entered the court premises on Friday at 3.00 pm to give further statements on the deposition made by two witnesses — an officer of the Karnataka election branch (Video Surveillance team) Shiva Swami and a videographer Arun Kumar.

After Rahul’s further statements were recorded, the prosecution lawyer had filed an application to record testimony of one more witness J Manjunath Chandrapa, who copied the video footage of Rahul’s speech.

Rahuls’ lawyer Kirit Panwala said, “This is for the second time Rahul Gandhi had recorded his further statements in the court. Now one more witness is to be heard on Saturday… We will also remain present in the court on Saturday and see what deposition he makes before the court.”