Modi surname remark: Final hearing of Rahul Gandhi case on Feb 27

The Surat district court has fixed the final hearing in the criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for February 27.

The case was filed by Surat West BJP MLA Purnesh Modi against Gandhi for his alleged remarks on the Modi surname at a Lok Sabha election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar on April 13, 2019. “Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names,” the Congress leader had allegedly said during the rally.

Purnesh Modi’s lawyer BV Rathod, who had submitted a pendrive of the Kolar public meeting before the Surat court, sought Gandhi’s personal appearance to examine the same. However, following the lower court’s rejection of the application, Rathod later approached the Gujarat High court, which stayed the case proceedings until further order.

Meanwhile, on February 16, the complainant had filed a plea before the HC requesting the court to allow the Surat court to continue the case proceedings. Following this, on February 21, the HC approved Purnesh’s application and lifted the stay on the granted Surat court to continue the case proceedings.

Notably, the complainant changed his counsel thrice in the case— from Hasmukh Lalwala to Rathod and currently, Ketan Reshamwala, while Kirit Panwala has been appearing on behalf of Gandhi.