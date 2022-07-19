Mob jostles to take selfies with caged leopard; forest officials shift it 40 km away

Around 500 people jostled to take selfies with a leopard caught by the forest department near Surat city on July 17 night, forcing officials to transport the caged animal to a place 40 kilometres away with police escort.

The two-and-a-half year old female leopard was caught in a trap that was laid in Khajod area after a local resident spotted the big cat on July 15, forest officials said. “We had installed a cage and deployed some officials at the Kui Residential Society in the city limits that has agricultural farms nearby. Later at night, we came to know the leopard was caught in that trap,” forest official Sachin Gupta said Monday.

As news of the leopard being caught spread, people rushed to the spot in large numbers.

“The cage was loaded on to a vehicle to transport the animal to a safer location when locals climbed on to the cage and started taking videos and photos with the big cat. Finally we covered the cage but the public continued taking videos. The mob followed us even after we left the spot,” said forest officer Jignesh Gamit.

The forest team reached Ichhapore police station, which was 10 kms away, from where they were escorted by police vehicle to Jankhvav nursery, 40 km away. “Our teams reached Jankhvav early in the morning. Veterinary doctors will carry out a medical examination of the leopard today (Monday) after which we will release the animal will be released into the forest,” Gupta said.