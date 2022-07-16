MLA Vijay Patel hands over compensation to those affected by floods in Dang

BJP MLA of Dang Vijay Patel and Dang District Panchayat President Mangal Gavit Friday handed over the compensation amount to owners of houses that were fully and partially damaged, owners of dead cattles, and family members of two people who died due to rain-related incidents. Moderate rainfall was witnessed in Dang while heavy rainfall was witnessed in Navsari Friday.

Due to the heavy downpour in the Dang district during the last week, two deaths due to the rain-related incidents had been reported from the district, while 14 cattles died, and 16 kutcha houses were fully or partly damaged.

The district administration had carried out a survey to assess the loss caused by heavy rainfall in the district last week.

On Friday afternoon, those affectec by floods were called at the district headquarter in Ahwa, where the compensation amount was distributed.

Two persons were swept away due to the floods in Dang and their bodies were recovered last week. The deceased were identified as Suman Rajesh Pawar (50) of Dhavidahad village in Ahwa taluka, and Madhubhai Kolha (45) of Nishana village in Subir taluka.

The family members of the two deceased were given compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh each by MLA Vijay Patel.

While 14 cases of deaths of cattles were reported due to rain-related incidents, four cattle owners were given compensation amount of Rs 35,000 each.

The investigations in the remaining cases are still in progress. A pucca house had been fully damaged, and a compensation amount of Rs 95,000 was given to the house owner, while Rs 55,000 in total had been given to the 15 owners of houses that were partly damaged in Dangs district.

According to the district administrations, over 24 internal roads in Dang have been closed as they were damaged, while one low-level causeway has been closed in the district.

A mudslide incident had been reported from Malegaon area near Saputara in Dangs district.

The road department officials have started clearing the mud, while the traffic on the road has been diverted to

other roads.

As per the flood control department, the rainfall measured in the district on Friday from 6.00 am to 7.00 pm is Ahwa 35 mm, Saputara 47 mm, Subir 29 mm and Vaghai 56 mm.

The rainfall measured in various parts of Navsari district on Friday morning 6.00 am to 7.00 pm are Khergam 65 mm, Gandevi 57 mm, Chikhli 91 mm, Jalalpore 60 mm and Navsari town 27 mm.

The water level in different rivers are Kaveri 14.80 meters (danger level is 18 meters), Purna 17.50 meters (danger level is 24 meters) and Ambika 6 meters (danger level is 10 meters).

The water level in Keliya dam is 113.80 meters (122.55 meters), and Juj dam is 167.95 meters (166.40 meters).