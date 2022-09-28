Missing since August: Belongings found near a body, Surat student’s parents seek SIT probe

Parents of a 22-year-old computer engineering student from Surat who is missing since August 25 have demanded a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case after his belongings were found along with the skeletal remains of a body found in Virar of Maharashtra on September 16.

According to police, Keyur Bhalara went missing two days after he reached Gandhinagar on August 25. He was a student of computer engineering at the LDRP Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar. On September 16, some passersby found skeletal remains of a body in a jungle area in Virar. Keyur’s college identity card, bag, a wallet and mobile phone, were found near the body.

Sub-inspector Vikas Sukhalwad of Mandvi police station said Keyur’s parents have denied it is his body. We checked his mobile phone and found all data erased. We have now sent samples for DNA test.”

On Tuesday, Keyur’s family met Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar and requested him to set up a special investigation team to trace him. Keyur’s father Harish Bhalara said, “We were not shown the remains… when we demanded they said it was buried. My son was planning to go to Canada for further studies.”