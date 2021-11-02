Missing 35-year-old woman traced to shelter home in Surat

A 35-year-old woman, who lives in a high-rise residential society at the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar border, was found at a shelter home in Surat after she went missing Sunday morning.

According to the police, the woman had gone missing from her residential society near Vaishnodevi Circle around 8.30 am when she was on her morning walk. CCTV footage found her walking out of the society, leaving her phone behind.

After a missing person complaint was lodged with the police, a message was sent out on social media seeking help to trace her. The police said she was found at the shelter on Monday night, after which she was taken back home by Tuesday morning. They added that the woman was facing mental health issues after she lost both parents to Covid-19 recently.

“After the woman went missing, several teams of Ahmedabad Rural police started the operation with the help of CCTV footage. We found that the lady was suffering from depression and also tracked her Google history, in which we found that she was searching for shelter homes in cities of Gujarat for the past several days. Her last Google search was around a shelter home in Varachha of Surat. So we contacted the home and found her there,” said DN Patel, Police Inspector, Bopal police station.

“As of now, the woman has returned to her family. We are assuming that she took a bus to Surat after leaving her residential society on foot on Sunday morning. An investigation will be carried out,” the inspector added.