Minor sustains 17 stitches on face in stalker’s attack: Cops

A minor girl sustained 17 stitches on her face after an alleged stalker attacked her in an attempt to slit her throat for denying his advances.

According to police, the incident happened Wednesday evening when the 14- year-old girl went to answer nature’s call near her house. She was intercepted by the accused, an alleged eve-teaser, who inflicted repeated blows on her face using a knife. The accused sped from the spot as neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the survivor’s cry for help.

The victim was rushed to New Civil Hospital where doctors said she got 17 stitches on her face. The accused, who is still at large, also allegedly made calls to her family members and threatened them to kill the victim.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint at the nearby police station against the accused who has allegedly fled to his native in Maharashtra. The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 354 (a) (1)(2) (sexual harassment, and demand or request for sexual favours) and 354 (d) (stalking).

“The accused used to come to a nearby house. He tried to befriend her but she turned down (the approach). The accused was regularly harassing her while she was on her way to school… We have sent our teams to Maharashtra to catch him. The condition of the girl is stable,” said Assistant commissioner of police Z R Desai.