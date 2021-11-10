Surat: Man ‘tries to molest’ minor girl, local residents rescue her, get him arrested

A ragpicker was arrested Monday for allegedly trying to molest a 11-year-old-girl in Surat after the timely intervention of local residents rescued the child, police said. According to police, the incident happened Monday night when the girl was standing near a public toilet, waiting for her mother.

The accused lured the child with chocolates and took her to a public toilet and tried to molest her, police said.

A shopkeeper who suspected the accused’s movements went to the toilet along with other local residents and caught the accused and also rescued the girl.

The child’s mother turned up to the spot later and the accused was handed over to the police.

Following a complaint by the girl’s mother, police registered an offence under IPC sections 376(a)(b), 376(2)(j), and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The accused, who was native of Amreli, was arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police C K Patel said, “The accused is a rag picker and he had spotted the girl standing alone following which he took her to the public lavatory to molest her. An alert shopkeeper along with other local residents rescued the girl.”

The incident comes days after a two-and-a-half-year-old child was allegedly raped and strangulated by her neighbour after abducting her when she playing outside her house.