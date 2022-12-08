Minor girl found murdered in neighbour’s house in Surat: Cops

An eight-year-old girl, who had gone missing from her residence in the morning, was found dead in her neighbour’s house in the Katargam area of Surat Wednesday afternoon. The police have nabbed the accused who was trying to flee from Surat.

It is also suspected that the minor girl have been raped before she was murdered. According to the police, the deceased girl is the youngest of three daughters of a migrant family. She had gone missing Wednesday around 11.10 am near her house.

According to her father’s complaint registered with the Chowk Bazaar police station, the victim was playing outside her house when she had gone missing. Her mother started searching for her when she failed to return home after an hour.

She called up her husband who works at a power loom factory on Ved road and informed him about the incident. The family members searched the entire area, including her school, before informing the Chowk Bazaar police.

All agencies of the Surat city police soon got involved in the search operation. After checking CCTV footage, the police concluded that no such girl as narrated by her mother had left the main gate of the society.

The police launched a search operation in the entire society and found one of the houses locked. The neighbours informed the cops that a youth identified as Mukesh Prajapati (35) was residing at the house with his family.

The Chowk Bazaar police said that Prajapati’s family was away at their native place in Mehsana and he was alone in the house. Calls to his phone were unanswered.

The cops broke opened the maindoor of the house and found a dead body hidden in a gunny bag below the bed. The family members identified the body, which was later sent to the Civil Hospital for medical examination.

While the medical reports are being awaited, it has emerged that the girl was strangulated to death. “We have caught the accused who was allegedly trying to leave Surat for his native place”, a crime branch police officer said.