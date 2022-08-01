scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Minor gang-raped in Surat; woman among 3 booked, 1 detained

The man raped her and the duo threatened her to death if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 1, 2022 11:38:36 pm
Minor rape case, Surat, Surat rape case, Rape victims, Surat latest news, gang rape cases, Indian ExpressAccording to a complaint, the girl was first raped around four months ago when the accused woman visited the minor's house with a youth when she was alone.

The Surat police Monday apprehended one among the three youths, including a woman, booked for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl, a Madhya Pradesh native who was living with her parents in Surat.

According to a complaint, the girl was first raped around four months ago when the accused woman visited the minor’s house with a youth when she was alone. The man raped her and the duo threatened her to death if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

A week later, the accused woman came to meet her again at the house and asked to accompany her. This time, she threatened to kill the girl’s father. The accused took her to a nearby house where the two youths, including the one who had raped her the previous time, gang-raped her after “drugging her by mixing a chemical in the tea”.

The minor returned to her native place a few days later to live with her uncle and family. Three months ago, her father, a labourer, passed away due to a heart attack in Surat, after which, her mother, too, returned to Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the family noticed changes in the minor’s behaviour. Upon enquiring, she confided in her uncle and aunt about the incidents, following which a complaint was lodged at a women’s police station in Madhya Pradesh.

The complaint was transferred to the Surat police Sunday. Police has registered a case of rape under various IPC sections, the POCSO Act and the Atrocity Act, naming three accused—all Varachha residents and natives of Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on the complaint, the Varachha police also raided the houses of the accused. While one accused has been picked up, the other two are at large, police said.

“We have taken statements of the complainant to get more information into the case,” said R K Zala, Deputy Superintendent, SC/ST Cell of Surat police.

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 11:38:32 pm

