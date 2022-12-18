Minister intervenes, Surat teacher suspended for ‘thrashing’ students

On the directions of the newly appointed Gujarat Education Minister Praful Panseriya, a Hindi teacher at a Municipal School Board (MSB) in Surat has been suspended for allegedly thrashing students. Surat administrative officer Vimal Desai, who issued the suspension order, has also set up an inquiry against Anil Desai.

Sources said the incident took place in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)-run school number 349 at the Punagam area on December 14. It has been alleged that around 10 Class 6 students were beaten up by Chaudhary after the students found him sleeping in the staffroom during the class hours.

“Anil Chaudhary has not been coming to the school since the past two days on December 15 and 16. He has not informed the principal about his leave. He has been found involved in beating the students and sleeping in the staffroom. We have set up an inquiry into the allegations and later on the basis of the report, steps will be taken against him,” Desai said.

After reaching home, the students shared about the incident with their parents, who gave a written complaint to the incharge school principal Hitesh Dudhat the next day.

Later, the parents contacted Kamrej MLA Panseriya and sought his help. The minister sought details from Desai. “I told Vimal Desai to verify the details and take actions accordingly,” Panseriya said.