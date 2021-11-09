Minister goes to fill petrol, gets Surat pump sealed for ‘cheating on quantity’

State Minister for Agriculture, Energy, and Petrochemicals Mukesh Patel directed a petrol pump in Jehangirpura area in Surat to be sealed after he found that the staffers were cheating customers on quantity of fuel.

According to officials, the minister who is an MLA from Olpad went to Niyara petrol pump that falls in his assembly constituency to fill petrol in his private vehicle late on Sunday. He posed as a common citizen and enquired why there was no display at the pump when the staffer asked him to alight and look at the board on the other side.

Patel then called up Surat district collector Aayush Oak and told him to send a team to inspect the pump. Teams from the district supply department and weights and measures department arrived at the pump and found the nozzles used to fill fuel were wrongly calibrated.

They also found that the stock register was not properly maintained. The officials sealed the petrol pump and started an inquiry. Talking to The Indian Express,Patel said, “After the GST rates on fuel were reduced, I got several complaints about petrol pump owners cheating customers on quantity. I own a petrol pump but went to another pump in a private car to verify the complaints and found that they were cheating. The employee had filled 12 millilitres less… I also took samples of petrol and diesel from the pump and sent it for lab tests.”