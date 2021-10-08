‘Men seen showering notes on bar dancer’: 7 held over video of ‘birthday party’ in Surat

Surat police on Friday arrested seven people for allegedly violating prohibitory orders issued in view of the Covid-19 pandemic after a purported video of a birthday celebration emerged.

In the video, the seven men were purportedly seen dancing and showering currency notes on a “bar dancer” during a birthday celebration, police said.

The accused were identified as Kaisar Arif Shaikh, Fahad Arif Shaikh, Anas Rangrej, Mohammed Yasa Mohammed Hanif Shaikh, Tufail Kumbhar, Uvesh Kumbhar and Anis Shaikh, all residents of Khanderaopura in Surat.

Athwalines police station incharge police inspector V B Bharwad said, “We have arrested seven people identified in the video on Friday. The video is of a birthday party, organized at Sindhiwad area in Chowk Bazaar, Surat where the accused are seen showering currency notes on a bar dancer.”

The video had gone viral on social media following which Athwalines police registered an offence against the organisers of the birthday party dance event, for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the police commissioner.

According to police, the birthday party was organised “misusing” the relaxations allowed for Navratri festivities.