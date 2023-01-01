Meet to discuss development of Dumas sea face project held

A high-level coordination committee meeting to discuss the development of Dumas sea face project was held on Saturday.

The meeting was organised by the Surat Municipal Corporation at Surat circuit house under the leadership of state BJP president C R Paatil, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and State cabinet ministers Harsh Sanghavi, Mukesh Patel and Praful Panseriya.

Surat Municipal Corporation city engineer Ashish Dubey said, “There would be recreational and eco-tourism spot. The project will come up on 100 hectares of state government and forest department. We have divided the project in two phases. In the first phase, development work will be carried out on around 17 hectares of state government and 23 hectares of forest land at the cost of over Rs 100 crore. The ministers have assurances to go ahead with the project.”