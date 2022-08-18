scorecardresearch
MD drug seizure from Bharuch factory: Police hunt for two accused

The Anti-Narcotics Unit of Worli in Mumbai and Bharuch police, in separate operations, claimed to have seized mephedrone drug worth Rs 2,407 crore from the Infinity Research and Development factory at Panoli GIDC in Bharuch.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 18, 2022 1:27:07 am
The Anti-Narcotics Unit of Worli had raided the the chemical factory at Panoli GIDC on August 13 following the seizure of MD drug in Mumbai. (Representational)

A day after the Bharuch police claimed to have seized mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs 1,382.38 crore from a factory at Panoli GIDC in the district and arrested two persons, including a partner of the factory owner, police launched a hunt for the two other partners Wednesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Unit of Worli in Mumbai and Bharuch police, in separate operations, claimed to have seized mephedrone drug worth Rs 2,407 crore from the Infinity Research and Development factory at Panoli GIDC in Bharuch.

The Anti-Narcotics Unit of Worli had raided the the chemical factory at Panoli GIDC on August 13 following the seizure of MD drug in Mumbai.

One of the six arrested in the Mumbai drug seizure, Prem Prakash Singh, told the Anti-Narcotics Unit about Giriraj Dixit, who runs the chemical factory at Panoli GIDC. During the raid at the factory, the Anti-Narcotics Unit of Worli seized 513 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 1,024 crore and arrested Giriraj Dixit. He was tkaen to Mumbai for further probe.

Following this, the Bharuch police raided the factory Tuesday that led to the discovery of 1,300 litre of liquid form of mephe-drone drug hidden in a concealed tank, worth Rs 1,300 crore and also 82.38 kg of the drug worth Rs. 82.38 crore in powder form.

The police Tuesday arrested two persons — partner of Giriraj identified as Chintan Panseriya (33), a resident of Ankleshwar, and Giriraj’s nephew identified as Jayant Tiwari (29), a resident of Ankleshwar and native of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The factory manufactures dye and dye intermediates since 2018, police said. Both Chintan and Jayant were booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Police also got details of other two partners of the company and have launched hunt for them.

Bharuch District Superinten-dent of Police Dr Leena Patil said, “Mumbai officials picked up Giriaj Dixit who was the mastermind behind the manufacturing of MD drug. We believe that the production of banned drug started since 2021 endings, when the company faced a financial problems. Jayant Tiwari was looking after the production and content of final products in the factory. We have launched a hunt to for the other two partners of Giriraj.”

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 01:27:07 am

Premium
