Matru Pitru Pujan: Nod to rape-convict Asaram’s organisation to hold event in Surat schools withdraw

In the aftermath of Asaram Bapu’s conviction in a rape case, the Municipal School Board (MSB) of Surat has withdrawn the permission given to the self-styled godman-run non-profit organisation, Yog Vedant Sewa Samithi, to hold Matru Pitru Pujan event at municipal schools on February 14 in the city.

In a letter issued by Vimal Desai, the administrative officer of MSB Surat, on January 24, the principals of 327 municipal schools in Surat were asked to hold the event on Valentines’ Day with help from the organisation.

However, after Bapu’s conviction, the officer issued a second letter, dated February 4, saying the permission has been withdrawn.

The Indian Express has learnt that both letters, written in Gujarati, were addressed to Bhadresh Patel of Yog Vedant Sewa Samithi at Jahangirpura.

Desai and Patel did not respond to repeated calls.

“The municipal school teachers are competent to carry out Matru Pitru Pujan at the schools on February 14. Why should permission be given to Yog Vedant Sewa Samithi to organise such an event in the municipal schools? The administrative officer of MSB, Surat, should think twice before taking such decisions or he should contact the elected wing of MSB,” said AAP leader Rakesh Hirpara who is also a member of MSB Surat.

A Gandhinagar court convicted Bapu to life imprisonment in a rape case on January 30.