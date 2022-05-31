Manufacturers, factories sued for copyright violation

Surat Diamond Association (SDA) has decided to fight a legal battle against Israeli company Sarine technologies which has filed a lawsuit against six small and medium sized diamond factories and equipment manufacturers in Surat for using pirated versions of a software it developed.

The software developed by Sarine technologies is used to get the maximum yield from a rough diamond before it is cut and polished. A lawsuit was filed by the company in Surat district court and 200 firms were served with notices for copyright violation of a registered equipment.

The decision to fight a legal battle was taken by the SDA at a meeting with the diamond factory owners and diamond machinery manufacturing unit owners who are being sued, and those who were served notices by the Sarine Technology Company, at Patidar Samaj wadi in Varachha on Monday.

The meeting was addressed by SDA general secretary Damjibhai Mawani and president Nanubhai Vekariya. Gujarat chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export promotion council Dinesh Navadia was also present in the meeting.

Mawani said, “Over 1000 people, both diamond factory owners and machinery manufacturers were present in the meeting. Our association is in support of the industry. In the meeting, it was decided that a strong legal battle will be fought in the court against the foreign company.”

“Over 200 diamond units of Surat have received warning notices from the company, and we are also getting calls from diamond factory owners in Visnagar, Bhavnagar, who have also received such notices. In the meeting, we decided to hire a panel of advocates to fight the legal battle in the Court against such notices.”

Diamond machinery unit owner Vipul Dhameliya said, “In the meeting, we have decided to form an association by the name of Surat Diamond Machinery and Technology association. We will do it in the coming days and get it registered. Now in the coming days we will again call a meeting to discuss the progress in the legal fight. We are bringing the diamond factory owners and machinery manufacturing unit owners on one platform to fight with double force.”

Sarine Technologies Limited has offices and diamond machinery equipment manufacturing units in both Surat and Mumbai. They came across information on many small and medium diamond factories in Surat using the pirated version of software with the help of private investigators, sources said.

After collecting evidence, the company filed civil suits for violation of a patent registered for diamond machinery equipment and violation of a Copyright Act.

The court had allowed for an ex-party court commission, wherein videography and photography were done in some of the companies, and statements were also recorded.

The SDA general secretary also said it was decided in the meeting that no units will allow strangers to enter their premises while the lawsuit is being fought.

The case is still under hearing at the Surat District Special Commercial Court, wherein arguments from both defence and prosecution is still in progress.

Sarine Technology’s lawyer Sandeep Grower said, “It is very unfair to the Sarine company’s Galatea limited whose duplicate products are used by many people associated with the diamond industry in Surat. The duplicate products in terms of machinery and advisor software version are very much cheapest, while Sarine company has invested a lot of money in research and development of its products.”

“We have filed suits in the Surat court and even in the interim order of the court, it has been mentioned they will not remove, temper or remove the machines which have been videographed. The legal battle is in progress in the court,” he added.