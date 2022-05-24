Man who strangulated his friend found dead in village pond: Police

The 21-year-old man allegedly strangulated a 18-year-old tribal girl at her home in Valsad on Sunday before he died by suicide in a pond in Nani Sarol village of Valsad, police said after his body was recovered on Monday.

According to police, Payal Patel, a resident of Ronvel village in Valsad, was in a relationship with Smith Patel, a resident of Nani Sorel village in the same district. On Sunday afternoon, when Payal’s parents were away in Valsad town to attend a funeral, Smith came to Payal’s house and the duo had a quarrel, following which he strangulated her, police said. Later when Payal’s cousin Hinaben Patel went to meet Payal, she found her unconscious and alerted others who informed police. A team from Valsad rural police that reached the spot sent the body to Valsad civil hospital for postmortem and it was found that Payal was strangulated.

According to police, Payal’s father Rajesh Patel, a cab driver, who was aware of Payal’s relationship, filed a complaint against Smith after Hinaben informed him that Smith had come looking for Payal when she was alone at home.

Acting on the complaint, Valsad rural police reached the residence of Smith in Nani Sarol village in Valsad district and found him missing.

On Monday morning, a passerby spotted a bike and mobile phone of Smith on the banks of a pond in the village and informed his family members who, in turn, alerted police.

With the help of local divers, police carried out a search operation and recovered Smith’s body by Monday afternoon.

Inspector RB Vanar of Valsad rural police said, “Payal left her studies after she failed Class 12 boards. After primary investigations, we got to know that both of them were in a relationship and that they had a quarrel on Sunday. Payal’s relatives saw him going in to her house… After strangulating Payal, Smith would have jumped into the pond. Further probe is on.”