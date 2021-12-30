Gujarat: Man sentenced to life for rape, murder of 5-year-old girl ‘hurls chappal’ at judge

A 27-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Surat allegedly hurled his chappal on the judge who pronounced the sentence at the Surat District Special POCSO court on Wednesday.

The object, however, did not reach the dais of Judge PS Kala who also ordered that the victim’s family be paid Rs 20 lakh. Police immediately took him out of the courtroom.

District government pleader Nayan Sukhadwala said, “We condemn the act by the convict. We have told the escorting policemen to be alert while taking him to the jail.”

According to the case, the man allegedly kidnapped the girl on April 30 this year while she was playing near her house in a Surat village and took her to a room where he raped her. The man later strangulated the child and hit on her head with a brick, killing her.

Police recovered the body after the victim’s father lodged a complaint with police who registered offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused, from Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on May 1.

Police collected scientific and medical evidences, along with statements of 42 witnesses, and submitted a 206-page chargesheet in the court on June 8, 2021.

Following the trial, the Special POCSO court judge on December 23 convicted the man for kidnap, rape and murder of the child. The quantum of sentence was pronounced on Wednesday.

In the order, the judge mentioned that the accused should be jailed “till his last breath” and that the District Legal Service authority should deposit Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the bank account of the victim’s family.