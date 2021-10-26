Man missing from Surat located in Bengaluru, via CoWIN portal

In a rare reunion, the CoWIN portal for registration of Covid-19 vaccination has helped a family locate their son who went missing in 2018. The 23-year-old man who went missing from Surat was located in Bengaluru, with the help of information on the portal about the vaccination centre where he had taken the Covid vaccine.

According to his parents Vasant Patel and Anita Patel, their son Latesh Patel, then a 20-year-old student of a private engineering college in Nasik, came home in June 2018 after his first year exams. However, a few days later, when his exam results came, he got to know that he failed and ran away from home, fearing he might be reprimanded.

Vasant, who works as a supervisor in a chemical factory at Pandesara in Surat, told The Indian Express that after checking the results online and found that he failed, Latesh told him that he was going to his uncle Ashish Patel’s house at Nandurbar in Maharashtra.

The next day, Vasant called up his younger brother Ashish and found that Latesh had not reached there, and his mobile was switched off. Vasant then reported the incident at Punagam police station in Surat.

“We searched for him everywhere contacting his engineering college friends, and also on social media accounts, but we could not find him,” said Vasant.

Recently, Sushil Bhushan, a family friend and a photographer, got a lead that Latesh could be traced through the CoWIN portal if he had taken the Covid vaccine. With Latesh’s Aadhaar card copy, Sushil and Vasant went to a vaccine centre at Dindoli.

With the help of the staff at the vaccine centre, they found that Latesh had taken first dose of vaccine two months ago from a government vaccination centre at Nanmangalam area in Bengaluru.

“We got the local landline number of the government vaccination centre and talked to the official. After we shared the story of our missing son, they shared his current mobile number, which was active,” said Vasant adding that he feared if Latesh would change his number if he or his wife Anita called him.

Without trying to call Latesh, the couple went to Bengaluru and reached the vaccination centre at Nanmangalam on Monday morning when they got to know that Latesh had taken his second dose of vaccine on October 21.

Vasant Patel said, “On our request, the official of vaccination centre called Latesh and requested him to come to the vaccination centre again to rectify some doubts in his Aadhaar card and name. Latesh refused saying that he has already got his second dose certificate.”

Vasant and Anita left the vaccination centre and decided to call Latesh from their mobile phone. Talking to the Indian Express, Anita said, “I told him that we came from Surat to Bengaluru just to see him for one last time, assuring that we would not take him back… I started crying and Latesh also started crying on the phone and later he agreed to meet us and gave his office address.”

Vasant and Anita immediately reached the office of the private company where Latesh was working in the marketing department and met their son after three years. During the teary reunion, Latesh introduced them to his colleagues and later took his parents for lunch.

Vasant said, “We requested four days leave for Latesh and are returning to Surat. It is up to him to decide whether he wants to stay with us or return to Bengaluru. We told him that there was nothing to worry even if he failed the exams. I have one more son Dhananjay who is in Class 12.”

VU Gadariya of Punagam police station said, “We have come to know that Latesh Patel has been located in Bengaluru. Police had done an extensive search for him but were unable to locate him. We will record his statements once he arrives in Surat.”