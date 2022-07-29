Man hospitalised in Surat after ‘consuming liquor’

July 29, 2022 1:02:39 am
A 32-year-old man who allegedly consumed spurious liquor at Barwala taluka of Botad district was admitted to the SMIMER hospital in Surat on Thursday where his condition is said to be critical. Doctors attending to the man said his eyesight also has been affected.
According to police, Baldev Jhala, who works as a conductor in a luxury bus and a resident of Polarpur village in Barwala taluka, was in a bus belonging to Hari Madhav travels on Wednesday when he was found unconscious after the bus reached Surat.
The travel firm employees rushed him to SMIMER hospital where doctors confirmed he had consumed spurious liquor.
Inspector BD Gohil of Katargam police station launched a probe and took statements of bus driver and travel firm owner. Talking to The Indian Express, Gohil said, “Baldev had told the driver on July 26 that he had consumed liquor from Polarpur village and that he was feeling unwell. He took treatment at a primary health centre before joining duty. His condition is not stable. We have intimated Balwala police about the incident.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Cops suspended
Meanwhile, Surat District Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joyser suspended a police sub-inspector and two constables of Kim police station after a liquor brewery was found on the banks of a canal near Kathodara village.
Sources said a video was shared about the brewery after which police took cognisance and launched a probe. The suspended personnel are sub-inspector Prakash Pandya and constables Nilesh Ramubhai and Anil Vasant Rao.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Latest News
Man hospitalised in Surat after ‘consuming liquor’
Horoscope Today, July 29, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Designer held for helping frauds open bank accounts
Appointment of new CBI director: Chief Justice recuses from hearing PIL
44th Chess Olympiad inaugurated, PM Modi calls TN ‘chess powerhouse of India’
JM Road blasts case: 10 years after his arrest, ‘repenting’ accused seeks to plead guilty
Conspiracy to murder Nusli Wadia: CBI opposes plea to call Mukesh Ambani as witness
Woman dies after eating Maggi in which she accidentally put tomato laced with rat poison
Amul to acquire land in Rajkot at Rs 90 crore for milk processing plant
Maharashtra local body elections: SC warns SEC of contempt if polls renotified to include OBC quota
Punjab: 20-year old boxer dies of drug overdose
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in Sonia Gandhi’