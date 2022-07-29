scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Man hospitalised in Surat after ‘consuming liquor’

According to police, Baldev Jhala, who works as a conductor in a luxury bus and a resident of Polarpur village in Barwala taluka, was in a bus belonging to Hari Madhav travels on Wednesday when he was found unconscious after the bus reached Surat.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 29, 2022 1:02:39 am
Talking to The Indian Express, Gohil said, "Baldev had told the driver on July 26 that he had consumed liquor from Polarpur village and that he was feeling unwell. He took treatment at a primary health centre before joining duty. His condition is not stable. We have intimated Balwala police about the incident."

A 32-year-old man who allegedly consumed spurious liquor at Barwala taluka of Botad district was admitted to the SMIMER hospital in Surat on Thursday where his condition is said to be critical. Doctors attending to the man said his eyesight also has been affected.



The travel firm employees rushed him to SMIMER hospital where doctors confirmed he had consumed spurious liquor.

Inspector BD Gohil of Katargam police station launched a probe and took statements of bus driver and travel firm owner. Talking to The Indian Express, Gohil said, “Baldev had told the driver on July 26 that he had consumed liquor from Polarpur village and that he was feeling unwell. He took treatment at a primary health centre before joining duty. His condition is not stable. We have intimated Balwala police about the incident.”

Cops suspended

Meanwhile, Surat District Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joyser suspended a police sub-inspector and two constables of Kim police station after a liquor brewery was found on the banks of a canal near Kathodara village.

Sources said a video was shared about the brewery after which police took cognisance and launched a probe. The suspended personnel are sub-inspector Prakash Pandya and constables Nilesh Ramubhai and Anil Vasant Rao.

