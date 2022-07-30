Man held with diamonds worth Rs 6.45 crore at Surat airport

July 30, 2022 12:07:44 am
The Customs department officials arrested one person for allegedly being in possession of diamonds worth Rs. 6.45 crore and 5000 US dollars without the necessary documents from the Surat airport on Thursday night.
The accused, Pathan Javed Khan, a resident of Hamnuman street in Udhna area, on Friday.
The diamonds were seized from him when he was at the airport to board a flight to Sharjah.
Upon checking Javed’s baggage, Air Intelligence unit officials and Customs department at Surat Airport found a plastic pouch which contained several crystal cubes.
The customs officials called government approver valuer Vikasraj Juneja and found that the crystal cubes were 2763.10 carats diamonds worth Rs. 6.45 crore.
According to the Customs officials, he failed to submit necessary documents related to possession of the diamonds. The officials also found 5000 US dollars cash from his wallet. The officials have seized his passport and are figuring out more details.
