Man gets life term for raping 5-year-old girl

A Surat court on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment a native of Uttar Pradesh convicted of raping a five-year-old girl. The trial in the case was completed in 31 days.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to October 12, when the minor girl was playing outside her house. The accused took her to a nearby stall and bou-ght her fruit juice, and later took her to a secluded place, where he raped her. He also tried to kill her by strangulation and left the spot.

After the girl’s family found that she had gone missing, police along with the local residents carried out a search operation. After checking CCTV footages, police found the girl was was with the accused and later found her lying in the bushes in the afternoon of October 12.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where the doctors said that the child was sexually assaulted.

Based on the a complaint by the girl’s mother, police registered an offence under IPC sections 307, 363, 323, 376 (a, b), and under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act on October 12.

The accused was arrested the next day and police filed a chargesheet with Surat district court within ten days on October 21.

The case proceedings were carried out in the Special POCSO Court Judge of P S Kala. Special public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala requested the court to carry out a speedy trial into the case, which the the court accepted. The case hearing started on October 26 and was completed November 10.

In the order passed Thursday, Special POCSO judge P S Kala noted, “The accused has been found guilty of all the charges lodged against him,” and imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The order further states, “Under victim compensation scheme, the victim should get Rs 15 lakh. Seventy five per cent of the compensation amount should be kept in the nationalized bank in the name of the victim and her mother and its maturity period should be till the victim becomes mature. While remaining 25 per cent of the compensation amount should be deposited in the bank account of victim’s mother, through cheque.”

Special Public Prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala said, “We are also thankful to Surat District Principal Judge V K Vyas and Special POCSO judge P S Kala for accepting our request to carry out a speedy trial, as we want to set an example in the city.. that the court procedures in such cases will not be delayed,” Sukhadwala said.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “This judgment establishes faith of the public in the criminal justice system, that the system is capable and justice is imparted to the citizens without any unnecessary delay.”