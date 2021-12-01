Man dies during training for LRD aspirants

A 25-year-old man died after he collapsed while practising for a physical test for the upcoming Lok Rakshak Dal (police constable) recruitment drive in Tapi on Monday. While the cause of death is still unknown, doctors said that he might have suffered a heart attack, police said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mehul Gamit, a resident of Doswada village in Songadh taluka. Police said that the incident happened when Gamit was attending a training camp organised by the Tapi district police department at police ground in Vyara town, where over 150 aspirants from tribal community for LRD examination were present Monday evening.

After a warm-up, when the aspirant youths assembled at a place, Gamit collapsed on the ground and was rushed to the Vyara civil hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Tapi R L Mawani said, “Mehul was earlier working with Gram Rakshak Dal in Songadh taluka and wanted to join the Lok rakshak Dal (police constable)… There were around 150 youths present for the training camp. The cause of death is still unknown but viscera samples have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further tests. After primary examination, the doctors had said that the death might be due to the heart attack. We are also waiting for the FSL report.”

On Tuesday, the postmortem was conducted and Gamit’s body was handed over to his family, which consists of his wife and two children.