Man convicted of stabbing live-in partner released on her request

A 24-year-old man convicted of stabbing his live-in partner was released by the Principal District and Sessions Court of the Union Territory of Daman on an appeal by the woman that she wanted to marry him and settle down.

According to the case, Dindayal Yadav, from Banda district in Uttar Pradesh and a resident of Dabhel village in Daman, was living with Chandakumari Kushwaha, from Bihar, since 2019.

The couple had a three-month-old son and was planning to get married when on November 10, 2020, they had a quarrel following which Chandakumari left home with the child. She started staying with her maternal uncle in the same village.

On November 13, Yadav called Chandkumari and asked her to meet him near Dabhel village pond to sort out the issue. She met him and after a round of verbal altercations, Yadav took out a knife and attacked her on the throat. Chandakumari was holding their son who fell down and suffered injuries as well. Yadav escaped the spot.

Nearby shopkeepers took the injured to hospital where Chandakumari and son received treatment.

Later Chandakumari lodged a complaint with Daman police station and an offence under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against Yadav. He was arrested from Banda in UP and was sent Daman sub-jail. Police submitted a chargesheet in February 2021. After the final hearing, Principal and Sessions judge PK Sharma convicted Yadav on July 11. However, the complainant requested the judge to release him as she wanted to marry him and begin life anew.

Public prosecutor Hariom Upadhyay said, “The judge accepted the woman’s request to release Yadav for starting a new life. The court treated his 19-month jail term as punishment and ordered him to be released.”