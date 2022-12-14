Man arrested in Surat for suspected ISI link

A 32-year-old man suspected to be an agent of the ISI and was operating a financial module from India was arrested in Surat on Tuesday. Police said the suspect is originally from Maharashtra and resides in Surat.

According to the police, the accused Deepak Kishor Salunke received over Rs 75,856 via cryptocurrency exchange Binance from Pakistan-based handlers identified as Hamid and Kashif in exchange of vital information about Army. Police booked him under Section 121 (waging war against country) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Acting on inputs provided by the Military Intelligence unit of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command, the Surat crime branch officials held Salunke from his house in Dindoli area of Surat Tuesday.

The financial module allegedly operated by Salunke was receiving and transferring money to serving personnel from India as well as civilians in lieu of sensitive information. The alleged agent was in touch with Hamid and Kashif, and was in the process of compromising sensitive information with them, sources said.

Salunke has been handed over to the Special Operations Group.

According to Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said the police have retrieved details from Salunke’s Facebook and WhatsApp accounts that he had sent some photos of the Indian Army to Hamid.

“ Salunke said he had obtained such photos from Google and YouTube,” Tomar said, adding they were in contact for the past six months. The accused used to run a readymade garment business before the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the business had to be shut down during the pandemic. Later, he forayed into the business of online money transfer.

(With inputs from ENS, Pune)