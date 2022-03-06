Mamlatdar body calls off protest against Vasava after meet with revenue minister

The Gujarat state Mamlatdar Association has called off their ongoing protest after holding a meeting with state Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Friday evening .

The mamlatdars and deputy mamlatdars across the state had gone on mass casual leave on Friday and called for an indefinite strike from Saturday protesting BJP MP MP Manuskh Vasava’s alleged misbehaviour towards a mamlatdar.

Gujarat State Mamlatdar Association president Agarsinh Chauhan told The Sunday Express, “In the meeting, Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi had condemned the incident and apologised, so we have called off our further protests.”

On Friday, mamlatdars from Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dangs, Tapi and Bharuch in South Gujarat and other parts of the state had gone on mass casual leave, to support the cause of state Mamlatdar association demanding an apology from Vasava for allegedly misbehaving with mamlatdar N K Prajapati.

On February 24, state revenue department officials of mamlatdar, deputy mamlatdars, talatis had handed over a memorandum to district collectors across the state, condemning the incident.

“We will write to the Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla about Vasava’s misbehaviour with revenue department officials. We have asked him to take action against Mansukh Vasava,” Chauhan added.

Vasava had allegedly scolded Prajpati and used abusive language against him and other government officials when the MP had gone to visit an accident spot at Maloda village in Karjan taluka where three youths were killed by a speeding dumper last month.

A purported video of the heated exchange between Vasava and Prajapati had also surfaced social media.

The Gujarat State Mamlatdar Association president had also given a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Trivedi on February 24 demanding action against Vasava.