Mahadev Desai, pioneer of ‘Vanche Gujarat’ campaign, dies of heart attack

Mahadev Desai, a pioneer of the ‘Vanche Gujarat’ campaign, passed away after suffering a heart attack at Navsari town on Wednesday. He was 67.

His cremation and funeral will be held on Friday after his younger son Karna Desai returns from the US, a family source said.

Prime Minister Narenrda Modi had appreciated Desai’s ‘Vanche Gujarat’ campaign which was held to encourage a reading culture among the masses.

Desai was also the president of Sayaji Vaibhav Public Library in Navsari. Known as a “true Gandhian”, he is also a member of the national committee and executive committee of 150th years birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

An architect engineer by profession, Desai had started the Sthapati Designers and Consultants firm in Navsari which had been involved in several national-level projects by the Government of India, said a family source.

Desai was also the founder president of the Anavil Sanskar trust of Navsari, with Hardik Naik being the secretary.

His wife Dr Anjana Desai, a gynaecologist who runs her own hospital in Navsari. His elder son Ravin Desai is also an engineer who works at Sthapati Designers and Consultants firm.

Talking to the Indan Express, Hardik Naik said, “Mahadev Desai had a severe heart attack on Wednesday afternoon. His wife and elder son were at home at that time. After his younger son returns from the US, the funeral and cremation will be held on Friday.”