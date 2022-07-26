Madhya Pradesh man gets death sentence for rape, murder of minor girl in Surat

A special court in Surat sentenced a 31-year-old man to death Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering a minor girl aged three years and nine months in April this year.

Special POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge DP Gohil awarded capital punishment to the convict—a Punagam resident and Madhya Pradesh native—terming it the “rarest of rare case”. “The punishment of life-term is insufficient for the accused. The court has only one option, which is capital punishment,” read the verdict, which was pronounced within four months after the crime was committed.

The victim’s parents expressed happiness in the quantum of punishment. “We are very much satisfied with the capital punishment,” District Government Pleader Nayan Sukhadwla told The Indian Express. The court also ordered payment of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the victim under a compensation scheme.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer AM Shaikh said the future course of action would be decided after “studying the judgement”.

According to the case details, the victim was sleeping with her parents and other siblings on a footpath in Surat on April 13 when the accused, who was staying nearby, spotted her. He kidnapped her and took her to an open plot near Bhaiyanagar before raping and strangulating her to death. Later, he buried her body in the open plot.

The victim’s father, who works as a construction labourer, realised his daughter was missing in the early morning and later lodged a complaint at Punagam police station on the same day. Police had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including POCSO Act.

After inspecting CCTV footage from nearby shops, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested him on April 14. The cops recovered the body of the victim on the basis of his confession.

Within two weeks, the police submitted a 1,000-page charge-sheet, including statements of witnesses and documentary evidence.

-With inputs from PTI