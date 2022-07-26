Madhya Pradesh man gets death sentence for rape, murder of minor girl in Surat

July 26, 2022 11:29:33 pm
A special court in Surat sentenced a 31-year-old man to death Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering a minor girl aged three years and nine months in April this year.
Special POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge DP Gohil awarded capital punishment to the convict—a Punagam resident and Madhya Pradesh native—terming it the “rarest of rare case”. “The punishment of life-term is insufficient for the accused. The court has only one option, which is capital punishment,” read the verdict, which was pronounced within four months after the crime was committed.
The victim’s parents expressed happiness in the quantum of punishment. “We are very much satisfied with the capital punishment,” District Government Pleader Nayan Sukhadwla told The Indian Express. The court also ordered payment of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the victim under a compensation scheme.
Meanwhile, defense lawyer AM Shaikh said the future course of action would be decided after “studying the judgement”.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to the case details, the victim was sleeping with her parents and other siblings on a footpath in Surat on April 13 when the accused, who was staying nearby, spotted her. He kidnapped her and took her to an open plot near Bhaiyanagar before raping and strangulating her to death. Later, he buried her body in the open plot.
The victim’s father, who works as a construction labourer, realised his daughter was missing in the early morning and later lodged a complaint at Punagam police station on the same day. Police had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including POCSO Act.
After inspecting CCTV footage from nearby shops, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested him on April 14. The cops recovered the body of the victim on the basis of his confession.
Within two weeks, the police submitted a 1,000-page charge-sheet, including statements of witnesses and documentary evidence.
-With inputs from PTI
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh man gets death sentence for rape, murder of minor girl in Surat
Incident serious and sad; culprits won’t be spared: Jitu Vaghani
Gujarat gets 68% of average rainfall this monsoon season
Simplify licensing for optical industry, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry writes to Mandaviya
Watch: MS Dhoni shuts phone when Rishabh Pant tries to drag him into his Insta live
2022 civic elections to give PCMC 37 corporators from OBC category
Chess struggling to stay alive in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Punjab: Gang solving IELTS question papers inside exam hall busted; three held
Nagaland: NDPP, BJP to jointly contest 2023 polls
After making a splash in Manhattan, an artist gets his due back home
Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034: HC seeks state, BMC’s response to PIL alleging tweaking of Floor Space Index concept
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas reunite for a project, see photos from sets