Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Madhavsinh Solanki started caste-based politics in Gujarat, not BJP: Sambit Patra

Madhavsinh Solanki was three-time chief minister of Gujarat and also served as external affairs minister during Congress regime at the Centre.

BJP national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra (File)

Accusing Congress leaders of “insulting” the first tribal woman President of India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra on Tuesday said “Congress leader Madhavsinh Solanki was the one who started caste-based politics in Gujarat ”.

Addressing reporters in Surat, Patra took on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, “Gandhi accused us of playing caste-based politics, which we never did. It was Madhavsinh Solanki who played caste-based politics in Gujarat and introduced KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim) theory to win elections.”

Taking a dig on Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, Patra added, “He is not taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra, but it is Bharat Todo Yatra… Bollywood stars are also attending the yatra… This has been done to ‘relaunch’ Rahul Gandhi.”

Referring to Gandhi’s statements that the BJP does not want tribal children to study, he said, “We have not barred any tribal children from becoming doctors and engineers… our respect for tribals is much more… We have made a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, which the Congress had not done. Top leaders of the Congress had defamed and insulted her…”

Adding that the reason behind BJP’s continuous victory in Gujarat for the past 27 years is because the people of Gujarat wanted vikas (development), Patra said, the BJP does not believe in “politics of casteism or nepotism”.

Sharing data on beneficiaries of state and central government schemes, Patra said, “Rajiv Gandhi once said that when he sends one rupee, 15 paise would reach the beneficiary… during PM Narendra Modi’s rule, through direct bank transfer, entire amount reaches the beneficiary.”

Referring to a recent speech by Rahul Gandhi, Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi shared about a book on a tribal boy given to him by his grandmother (Indira Gandhi), to understand the tribals… at that time, Narendra Modi was struggling with poverty in Gujarat.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 11:52:45 pm
