Tuesday, July 05, 2022
‘Liquor party’: Gujarat BJP leader among 41 held in Valsad

BJP leader and Valsad taluka Sarpanch Sangh President Vinod Patel and the deputy sarpanch of Nanakwada village were among those arrested and produced before Valsad district Court Tuesday afternoon.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 6, 2022 4:59:32 am
All the arrested were attending a party hosted by Vinod Patel—also the sarpanch of Nanakwada village—Sunday late night. (Representative image)

A BJP leader, a minor boy and a deputy sarpanch were among the 41 people arrested after a police raid at a liquor party at Kanjan-Hari village in Valsad district late Sunday. The police also seized 25 litres of IMFL bottles worth Rs 15000, five cars and mobile phones, all worth Rs 35 lakh, in the raid.

Valsad town police station inspector D M Dhol said, ”We have produced all the arrested before the court for obtaining police remand. Vinod Patel had, in his statements to police, mentioned that he had brought liquor from different wine shops in Daman. We are waiting to get the court’s order for obtaining a police remand of the main accused persons in this case.”

All the arrested were attending a party hosted by Patel—also the sarpanch of Nanakwada village—Sunday late night. Liquor was also served to the guest, said the police.

