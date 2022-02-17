Leopard dies after being run over by unidentified vehicle in Gujarat

A four-year-old male leopard died after being run over by an unidentified vehicle on NH48 at a village in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Wednesday night.

Dhananjay Sadhu, assistant conservator of forest, said there were 65 leopards in the district as per the last census. “This is the second incident of a leopard being run over by a speeding vehicle at the same location in Navsari district. Last year a female leopard died on the road in the same way… There are no CCTV cameras around the spot. Generally leopards travel at night in search of food and water,” he said.

On January 20, two leopards aged between four and five were run over by a vehicle on the same national highway at Kamej in Surat district.

After a passerby saw the leopard’s carcass on the roadside in the Asht village and informed police, forest officials went there to examine the corpse. They found that a vehicle had run over the animal’s head. They cremated the leopard after conducting a postmortem.

According to forest officials, many leopards have migrated from Tapi and Dangs districts to Surat and Navsari in search of food and water. As sugarcane is grown in Navsari, Valsad and Surat districts, the leopards feel safe hiding among the crops and also get water from nearby rivers, they said.