Gujarat: Cites leopard attack at night, Farmers in Tapi demand electricity during daytime

Several farmers of Tapi district Wednesday submitted a memorandum to District Collector H K Vadhvaniya demanding to provide power supply during daytime for agriculture use, as during night they are feared of leopard attacks in the fields.

The memorandum was submitted by farmers of Hanumantiya, Junavan, Mahudi and Tichakiya in Songadh taluka.

In the memorandum, the farmers mentioned that a three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard while she was playing outside her hut in Hanumantiya village, four days ago. The forest department has placed cages to catch the leopard but still the leopard is at large.

Representative of farmers Jatin Rathod of Hanumantiya village said, “There are regular incidents of leopard attacks on goats, buffaloes and cows tied outside the house in different villages in Songadh taluka. Apart from it, incidents of leopard-human conflicts had taken place in Tapi district in last year. ”

“With the recent incident death of a minor, we are feared to go to the fields during night time for watering our fields and other works . If power is supplied for agriculture during day, it would be safe for us,” he added.

The forest department claims that there are over 150 leopards in the district.

After the leopard attack on minor girl, the forest department officials had fixed signboards at the various places and even an alert message on precautions to be taken has been shared on various social media platforms.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Vyara division Anand Kumar said, “After the leopard attack on the minor girl, we have made an attempts to create awareness among the villagers. There are over 150 leopards in the district. The standing crop of sugarcane is best location for leopards to hide. They easily get water on the banks of Tapi river. We have installed cages at various locations to catch the leopard.”

The electricity supply for farmers during day time has been stopped for the past 10 days due to “technical fault”.

Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited Executive engineer of Tapi district D S. Choudhary said, “The Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited officials are working on it. There are 518 villages in the Tapi district, which has 39 substations and 116 feeders. The work in other feeders and substations are under pipeline.”

Tapi District Collector H K Vadhvaniya said, “We have received the memorandum by the villagers and have forwarded their demands to the authorities concerned.”