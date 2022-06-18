Land for Bharatmala project not to be developed or sold by farmers in Navsari: Gujarat Govt

The Navsari district land acquisition officials have intimated Mamlatdars, taluka development officers and prant officers of the district that agricultural land identified and to be acquired for the Express Highway as part of the Bharatmala project from Navsari to Nasik and Ahmednagar should not be sold and no development works should be undertaken on such land.

The officials have already identified and surveyed land to be acquired for the project that will connect Navsari to Nasik and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra and further to the Chennai express highway.

Over 496 hectares of land falling in 22 villages in the three talukas of Vansda (nine villages), Chikhli (nine villages) and Navsari (eight villages) will be acquired for the express highway project.

The majority of the land to be acquired in Navsari is agricultural land, followed by forest land and the remaining are private plots.

The authorities had issued a notification a few months ago and sought representation from the farmers. The farmers objected to giving their land for the highway and handed over a memorandum to concerned mamlatdars and prant officers saying they don’t know much about the compensation they would get for their land.

An agitating farmer of Vansda taluka, on anonymity, said, “How can we give our ancestral land for such a project as our sentiments are attached to it? Our forefathers were farming on this very land. We also do not know how much reward we will get for our land from the government.”

Meanwhile, Navsari district land acquisition officer R R Board said, “We have intimated all the Taluka Development officers, Mamlatdars and Prant officers of the three talukas to see that the identified land for express highway project should not be sold and no development work be carried out. We have also made remarks on the government land record that such land will be acquired for the express highway projects. No changes should be done on the land records.”

“After the land has been identified and survey done, some of the farmers converted the land from agricultural to non-agricultural to get high rewards. There are also some people who identify this land and purchase it from the farmers at low prices to get high rewards from the government. We don’t want these farmers to face any problems,” he added.