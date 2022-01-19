Those who siphoned off compensation amount will be booked: minister

State Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Tuesday directed Navsari District Collector Amit Kumar Yadav to get cases lodged against those who siphoned off crores of rupees meant to be paid to land owners as compensation for land acquisition for the proposed Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

The minister also announced that a special investigation team (SIT) will be formed to probe serious allegations of irregularities in land deals in the state.

During a press conference in Gandhinagar, Trivedi said 12 land owners in Navsari were duped by fraudsters who prepared fake power of attorney, consent letters of actual beneficiaries, fake affidavits of those people whose land was in Alipore village in Navsari that was on the Mumbai Vadodara Expressway route.

One case related to the fraud has already been registered with Chikhli police station by one of the beneficiaries on January 11. Three persons had been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Trivedi said, “ I have ordered the district collector of Navsari to register 11 separate offenses. We have also told Navsari district police to carry out a detailed probe into the incident.”

About the role of any revenue official, Trivedi said he was “not sure” about it. The complainant in the case registered at the Chikhli police station is Fatmaben Mayat of Alipore village.

Surat Rural LCB police inspector Kalpesh Dhaduk said, “Acting on the complaint, we have arrested advocate A A Shaikh, his son Zafar Shaikh, both residents of Surat and one Shahjahan Mansuri and they are remanded in police custody.”