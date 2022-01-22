Surat: Labourer dies in mudslide amid expansion work of draining line

A labourer died in mudslide during expansion of drainage network line of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) at Navapura areav on Friday.

Police sources said that the deceased was identified as Rajmal Sangada (19), a resident of Dabholi crossroad in Surat, who was working under contract of Kumar constructions, for expansion of the drainage line.

On Friday afternoon, the JCB machine was used by the contractor for drilling and making a trench and Rajmal was standing nearby.

Due to the drilling activity mud slided into the trench and Rajmal was trapped in the trench, police said.

After this incident, other labourers escaped from the spot. The Surat fire department officials reached recovered the body of Rajmal and rushed him to SMIMER hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Salabatpura police lodged a case of accidental death and started a probe. Police said an offence will be registered against the contractor if negligence in duty is found during probe.