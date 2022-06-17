Labourer dies after rope of crane snaps in Adani factory

A 23-year-old labourer working in Adani Group’s cement factory at Dahej died after the rope attached to a crane snapped on the premises on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased, Jahur Alam Zakir Hussain (23), a resident of Galenda village in Dahej and a native of Bihar, was working in the factory when the rope of a hydra crane snapped and the iron windows that were being lifted with it fell on him.

Hussain was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. “We have lodged an accidental death complaint in the incident and have started a probe,” said Bharuch district superintendent of police, Dr Leena Patil.