scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Labourer dies after rope of crane snaps in Adani factory

According to police, the deceased, Jahur Alam Zakir Hussain (23), a resident of Galenda village in Dahej and a native of Bihar, was working in the factory when the rope of a hydra crane snapped and the iron windows that were being lifted with it fell on him.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
June 17, 2022 12:30:24 am
Hussain was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

A 23-year-old labourer working in Adani Group’s cement factory at Dahej died after the rope attached to a crane snapped on the premises on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased, Jahur Alam Zakir Hussain (23), a resident of Galenda village in Dahej and a native of Bihar, was working in the factory when the rope of a hydra crane snapped and the iron windows that were being lifted with it fell on him.

Hussain was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. “We have lodged an accidental death complaint in the incident and have started a probe,” said Bharuch district superintendent of police, Dr Leena Patil.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement