Labourer dies after rope of crane snaps in Adani factory

June 17, 2022 12:30:24 am
A 23-year-old labourer working in Adani Group’s cement factory at Dahej died after the rope attached to a crane snapped on the premises on Thursday.
According to police, the deceased, Jahur Alam Zakir Hussain (23), a resident of Galenda village in Dahej and a native of Bihar, was working in the factory when the rope of a hydra crane snapped and the iron windows that were being lifted with it fell on him.
Hussain was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. “We have lodged an accidental death complaint in the incident and have started a probe,” said Bharuch district superintendent of police, Dr Leena Patil.
Best of Express Premium
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-