Lab grown diamond & jewellery exhibition begins

The second edition of four-day Lab Grown Diamonds and Jewellery Exhibition 2022 commenced Friday at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The event was organized by Lab Grown Diamond and Jewellery Promotion Council (LGDJPC) in 45,000 square metre area with over 100 participants from Mumbai, Surat and other places. Varied range of diamond and jewellery were put on display for buyers and visitors at the exhibition. The organizers said that over nine countries are taking part in the event with 12 interactive trade sessions and 12 fashion shows.

The event was inaugurated by Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairperson of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewellery Promotion Council, in presence of chief guest His Excellence Donnawit Poolsawat – Consul General, Royal Thai Consulate, Mumbai and Supatra Sawaengsri, Consul and Executive Director,Thai Trade Centre.

Other dignitaries who remained present at the event were were President of Mumbai Diamond Merchants Association Bharat Shah, Chairman of Gems and Jewellery Council (GJC) Ashish Pethe and vice-president of Bharat Diamond Bourse Mehul Shah.

Speaking at the inauguration Friday, Shashikanth Dalichand Shah said, “It has been a constant endeavour of the council to not only promote LGDJs but also clear myths, create awareness and educate the trade and the end consumers on the various features, advantages and benefits of LGDJs in India and abroad. This expo will showcase to the world the sheer skill, craftsmanship and finesse India has in producing these sparkled beauties.”

Sources in the industry said that, there has been a huge growth in Lab Grown Diamonds and Jewellery in India and globally.

As dependency on mines diamonds has reduced dramatically, hence making a substantial difference on the manufacturing, consumption and exports of LGDJs. In 2021, the LGD (Lab Grown Diamond) market in India was Rs 2,200 crores and it is estimated to grow phenomenally. Currently, India contributes around 15 percent in global production of lab-grown diamonds.

Currently India’s LGDJ (Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery) export is 1.3 billion US Dollars and is growing at a pace of 105 percent, every year as documented in government records.