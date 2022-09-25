scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Keep non-Hindus away from garba venues in Bharuch: Hindu groups

The organisations also demanded that even advertisements of non-Hindu firms should not be displayed at garba venues and bouncers or orchestra teams also shouldn’t be from non-Hindu communities.

The SP, however, declined to comment on the memorandum by Hindu organisations. (Representational/File)

Hindu organisations in Bharuch have submitted memorandums to the district collector and superintendent of police demanding non-Hindus should not be allowed to play garba in pandals or grounds during the upcoming Navratri festival.

Bajrang Dal South Gujarat prant president Sejalbhai Desai said, “We have taken this decision due to the rise in incidents of love jihad. Our volunteers will visit garba venues and will take action if any non-Hindus are found playing garba.”

Bharuch police is organising a Navratri event at its headquarter ground for the families of policemen, government officials and others, preparations for which are in the final stage.

Talking to The Indian Express, Bharuch district superintendent of police Dr Leena Patil said, “Such an event is being organised for the family members of the policemen on duty during the festival. There is no entry fees and we have extended invitation to all government departments. The event will start at 9 pm and will end at 12 noon.”

The SP, however, declined to comment on the memorandum by Hindu organisations.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 01:04:25 am
