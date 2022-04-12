Japanese ambassador to India visits bullet train site in Gujarat

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki Tuesday said that he is satisfied with the progress of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. India uses Japanese technologies for the first such high-speed rail corridor in the country.

After visiting the construction site of the bullet train station at Antroli village in Surat, Suzuki said: “I have seen the civil work of the bullet train project in progress in Gujarat. We are doing the transfer of technologies to the Indian counterpart for this project. We are also satisfied with the progress in the project.”

The bullet train, a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being implemented by National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL). Managing director of NHRCL Satish Agnihotri said: “We are working in the direction to finish the project by 2027, a target given to us by the railway minister. We are happy that in Gujarat ,we have acquired around 99 per cent of the land for the bullet train project. In Maharashtra, around 68.7 per cent of land has been acquired while in Dadra And Nagar Haveli (Union territory), we have acquired 100 per cent of the land.”

He further added: “We are not using diesel-used machinery for this project in Gujarat. The entire work is run on power supply.”

The bullet train project between Mumbai to Ahmedabad is a 508.17-kilometre high-speed rail corridor. There are 12 proposed stations out of which eight are in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra. The stations proposed in Gujarat are Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. The four proposed stations in Maharashtra are Mumbai, Thane, Virar and Boisar. There are three proposed depots out of which two are in Gujarat (Surat and Sabarmati) and one in Maharashtra (Thane).