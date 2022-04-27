J P Nadda ‘busy’, BJP postpones event in Surat to May 7

The second leg of “One day one district” programme by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit to be held in Surat on April 30 has been postponed to May 7 due to party’s national president JP Nadda’s unavailability.

The “One day one district” by state BJP chief CR Paatil was launched in Tapi district on April 21 to reach out to party workers and religious leaders in each district ahead of the state assembly elections due in December.

Nadda was scheduled to visit Kadodara in Surat on April 30 with Paatil in the second leg of the programme, which has been postponed. The dates were fixed after Nadda’s office communicated the same to the district BJP office but it now stands postponed owing to Nadda’s busy schedule, sources from the party said.

Surat district BJP president Sandeep Desai said, “The event has been postponed due to the busy schedule of BJP national president JP Nadda. We have sought another date and got May 7, so we have postponed our event to May 7. State BJP president CR Paatil will also be present in the event and we are expecting a large number of party workers and leaders to participate.”

Kadodara village in the Surat district has several textile dyeing and printing units and textile power loom factories. The area has a large presence of the migrant population who work in the factories.