scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Italia says AAP will restore pension scheme in Gujarat if voted to power

Congratulating government employees in Punjab, Kejriwal said the party would restore old pension scheme in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as well.

AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia (File Photo)

Appreciating the efforts by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab where the government decided to restore old pension scheme for state government employees, party’s Gujarat president Gopal Italia on Friday said in Gujarat also the scheme will be implemented if AAP is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference in Surat, Italia said, “Arvind Kejriwal (AAP convener and Delhi CM) and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann worked on the promises given to the people before Punjab elections. Restoring the old pension scheme was one of the long-pending demands of Punjab government employees. It is one of the major decisions taken by the AAP government there.”

Adding that it shows AAP leaders’ commitment to the announcements they make, Italia said, “In Gujarat, government officials have been protesting for long with various demands, including restoring the old pension scheme… I request the government employees to support the AAP in the elections. Once we come to power in Gujarat, we will implement old pension schemes.”

Congratulating government employees in Punjab, Kejriwal said the party would restore old pension scheme in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

“If the people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat give (us) a chance, we will implement OPS (old pension scheme) there too,” Kejriwal said in Delhi.

(With PTI)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 02:56:41 am
Next Story

GSIRF: 9 varsities from state secure 5-star rating

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement