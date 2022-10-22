Italia says AAP will restore pension scheme in Gujarat if voted to power

Appreciating the efforts by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab where the government decided to restore old pension scheme for state government employees, party’s Gujarat president Gopal Italia on Friday said in Gujarat also the scheme will be implemented if AAP is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference in Surat, Italia said, “Arvind Kejriwal (AAP convener and Delhi CM) and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann worked on the promises given to the people before Punjab elections. Restoring the old pension scheme was one of the long-pending demands of Punjab government employees. It is one of the major decisions taken by the AAP government there.”

Adding that it shows AAP leaders’ commitment to the announcements they make, Italia said, “In Gujarat, government officials have been protesting for long with various demands, including restoring the old pension scheme… I request the government employees to support the AAP in the elections. Once we come to power in Gujarat, we will implement old pension schemes.”

Congratulating government employees in Punjab, Kejriwal said the party would restore old pension scheme in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as well.

“If the people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat give (us) a chance, we will implement OPS (old pension scheme) there too,” Kejriwal said in Delhi.

