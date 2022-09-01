scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Inside AAP’s Ganesh pandal, model of vidhansabha, Kejriwal cut out

 The 16-feet-tall and 32-feet-broad model of the Vithalbhai Patel Bhavan, which houses the Gujarat Assembly, has a five-feet Ganesha idol at the centre.

Ganesh puja, Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, Surat news, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The pandal erected by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in for Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Simada area of Surat, near where the BJP and AAP members clashed Tuesday, has an acrylic model of the Gujarat vidhansabha building with a six-feet cut-out of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal holding a broom, with those of other leaders, and has been called  “AAP na Raja”.

Terming the vidhanshaba a holy temple, AAP’s Surat Lok Sabha incharge Rajnikant Vaghani said, “The purpose of selecting the Vidhanshaba is that it is a holy temple and the time has come now where common people will be able to enter in such holy places and rule. In the central area of Pandal we have made seating arrangements for people who wanted to participate in morning and evening arti. We will invite social and religious leaders, incumbent and retired government officials, industrialist from diamond, textile, real estate and banking, and NGO leaders.”

“We have planned in such a way that every day, our AAP members alongwith local residents of one or two assembly seats will come and see the arrangements. We have taken all the necessary permission required for setting up Ganesh Pandal,” Vaghani said adding that AAP leaders from Delhi including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will come on a one-day to visit the pandal.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The 16-feet-tall and 32-feet-broad model of the Vithalbhai Patel Bhavan, which houses the Gujarat Assembly, has a five-feet Ganesha idol at the centre.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphorPremium
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphor
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Apart from statues of men and women holding placards with slogans and the guarantees announced by the party, there are banners about the work done by the AAP government in Delhi.

The pandal, with an area of 3,600 sq ft, is in the centre of junction at Simada area, which is dominated by Patidar community people.

An LED screen has also been installed on one side on the stage where works done by Delhi government has been displayed.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 11:19:42 pm
Next Story

Finding non-veg food the biggest challenge for Japanese living in Ahmedabad

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement