Inside AAP’s Ganesh pandal, model of vidhansabha, Kejriwal cut out

The pandal erected by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in for Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Simada area of Surat, near where the BJP and AAP members clashed Tuesday, has an acrylic model of the Gujarat vidhansabha building with a six-feet cut-out of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal holding a broom, with those of other leaders, and has been called “AAP na Raja”.

Terming the vidhanshaba a holy temple, AAP’s Surat Lok Sabha incharge Rajnikant Vaghani said, “The purpose of selecting the Vidhanshaba is that it is a holy temple and the time has come now where common people will be able to enter in such holy places and rule. In the central area of Pandal we have made seating arrangements for people who wanted to participate in morning and evening arti. We will invite social and religious leaders, incumbent and retired government officials, industrialist from diamond, textile, real estate and banking, and NGO leaders.”

“We have planned in such a way that every day, our AAP members alongwith local residents of one or two assembly seats will come and see the arrangements. We have taken all the necessary permission required for setting up Ganesh Pandal,” Vaghani said adding that AAP leaders from Delhi including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will come on a one-day to visit the pandal.

The 16-feet-tall and 32-feet-broad model of the Vithalbhai Patel Bhavan, which houses the Gujarat Assembly, has a five-feet Ganesha idol at the centre.

Apart from statues of men and women holding placards with slogans and the guarantees announced by the party, there are banners about the work done by the AAP government in Delhi.

The pandal, with an area of 3,600 sq ft, is in the centre of junction at Simada area, which is dominated by Patidar community people.

An LED screen has also been installed on one side on the stage where works done by Delhi government has been displayed.