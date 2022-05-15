Inmate injured after ‘rival gang’ attacks him in Surat Central Jail

An accused in an attempt to murder case lodged in Surat Central Jail in Sachin was severely injured after he was allegedly attacked by members of a rival gang on Friday.

According to jail sources, Lalu alias Nilambhai Parmar (22) was going to the washroom when Narendra Patil alias Kabootar, Sagar Lodhe and Sagar Koli intercepted him. One of them covered his mouth while the others attacked him. The accused left a severely injured Lalu on the floor.

The incident came into light when a prisoner saw Lalu injured and alerted the jail staffers. Lalu was first rushed to the jail hospital from where he was taken to the New Civil Hospital.

Sachin police who reached the hospital took Lalu’s statements and registered a case against Narendra Patil and his two aides under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by sharp weapon) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy).

Inspector RR Desai of Sachin police station said, “Lalu was arrested in 2019 by Limbayat police in an attempt to murder case and was sent to Surat central jail on judicial custody. He was in the barrack where Vishal Vagh and gang stayed. Lalu became friends with them who were rivals of Narendra’s gang. Members of both the gangs often had face-offs.” Narendra and his aides were lodged under GUJCTOC (Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act).

Vishal Vagh and his gang members got bail couple of months ago and Lalu was again arrested in a rioting case a few days ago. “He was in jail on judicial custody at Sachin Central Jail. Since Lalu was with Vishal Vagh gang, Narendra and his aides attacked him,” the inspector added.

Lalu is out of danger, Desai said, adding, “We have started procedures to take Narendra Patil and his associates in custody. Once we get permission, we will arrest them.”