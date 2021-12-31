Industry representatives welcome decision to postpone GST hike on textile products

Representatives of textile industry in Surat on Friday welcomed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision to postpone the move to hike GST duty on textile value chain products from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, which was likely to come into effect from January 1, 2022.

Since the last month, the textile industry players in Surat and other parts of the country had been opposing the GST council’s decision of GST hike on textile goods.

The textile traders of Surat had on Thursday kept their shops shut for a single-day protesting the proposed hike.

On Friday, the 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax council was held in Delhi, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, in which it was decided to postpone the proposed GST hike. The existing GST duty of 5 per cent on textile goods will continue.

Gujarat State Finance Minister Kanu Desai, who was also present in the GST council meeting, told The Indian Express over phone, “The proposed GST duty hike on textile products has been postponed. After consultation, a report will be prepared and later it will be produced and a decision will be taken in the next GST council meeting in February 2022.”

The minster added that suggestions from the stakeholders will be heard while preparing the report.

State BJP president C R Paatil also welcomed the Centre’s decision.

“Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also had wrote a letter to the finance minister requesting her not to increase the GST duty on textiles,” Paatil said.

After the announcement came Friday, the traders and weavers were seen celebrating by burning firecrackers and distributing sweets to fellow traders.

Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association president Manoj Agrawal said, “The decision has brought second Diwali to the industry. We will write a letter to the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanking her.”

Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association president Ashok Jirawala said, “We wish that the GST council consult and hear us before coming to any decision in the next GST meeting to be held at the end of February 2022.”

Surat city has around 7 lakh powerloom machines, 65,000 textile trading shops, 340 dyeing and printing mills and over 1 lakh embroidery units, which together give employment to over 15 lakh people.